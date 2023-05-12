Here are 5 actresses who've played the role of Cleopatra

The Bollywood superstar will perform on May 27
As Netflix’s docudrama Queen Cleopatra is making its rounds around the internet, take a trip down Hollywood’s memory lane. From the industry’s greatest classics to amusing adaptations of the Queen’s life, here are five actresses who embodied the role of Cleopatra.
Actress Elizabeth Taylor played one of the greatest roles of her career as the Egyptian queen, Cleopatra. Elizabeth took upon the role in the American film Cleopatra, which was released in 1963. Up till date the movie is one of the costliest movies to be produced and is also known as the best version of the adaptation of the queen’s story.
British actress Vivien Leigh who is well known for her role in Gone with the Wind also took upon the role of a rather contrasting Queen Cleopatra in the film Caesar and Cleopatra. Released in 1945, the film was the first colourised adaptation of Cleopatra and was a romantic comedy unlike its rivals. Vivien was known for adding a coming to age touch to the movie.
Actress Clodette Colbert took upon Cleopatra’s role in the 1934 film Cleopatra. It was nominated for five Academy Awards including Best Picture and won Best Cinematography. As it was released before the Hays Code, Clodette took upon a much sultrier role in the movie.
Sophia Lauren who is known to be one of the greatest stars of Classical Hollywood cinema played the role of Cleopatra in the Italian film Two Nights With Cleopatra in 1953. Directed by Mario Mattoli, it is a comedic film which shows Loren playing the double role of the queen, and a slave girl named Nisca.
In 2002, Monica Bellucci played the powerful queen while adding a twist to the usual versions of the queen’s life. The movie Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra, was a family-friendly action and adventure comedy based on the comic book Asterix and Cleopatra. The film depicts her trying to build a palace for Caesar, and the journey she ends up embarking on.
