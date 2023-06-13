From Twitter banter to dinner at doorstep: Why a food delivery firm reached SRK's Mannat

Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, and more: Bollywood stars turn up at Madhu Mantena's wedding reception
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 15-minute “Ask SRK” session on Twitter on Monday led to an ROFL exchange involving the actor, a fan and Indian food delivery giant Swiggy.
“Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game,” Shah Rukh tweeted. Within minutes, a fan curious about the actor’s well-being cropped up on his timeline with a question: “Khaana khaya kya bhai (Have you eaten food, brother)?”
Shah Rukh Khan, being the witty person he is, was ready with a tongue-in-cheek reply. He tweeted back: “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho…bhej doge kya (Why? Are you from Swiggy brother? Will you deliver the food)?”
While we were waiting for the fan’s reaction, a name-check by Shah Rukh Khan made Swiggy slide into the Twitter exchange and offer: “Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya (We are from Swiggy…should we deliver the food)?”
A few hours later, its delivery personnel reached SRK’s Mannat with a scrumptious meal. The Twitter handle of the firm also shared a special picture of its employees waiting for Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat with his dinner.
Swiggy’s gesture won hearts on the Internet. Many users were also curious to know what happened next, wondering if Shah Rukh Khan met the team and accepted the dinner.
If you are also someone who is pondering over the menu of the feast, it ranges from kebabs and burgers to tandoori chicken and pizza, as per a report by Moneycontrol. Sounds delicious, right?
Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan.
