From Twitter banter to dinner at doorstep: Why a food delivery firm reached SRK's Mannat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's tongue-in-cheek Twitter reply to a fan who asked him if he had food led to an interesting sequence of events

By Web Report Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 5:32 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 5:39 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 15-minute “Ask SRK” session on Twitter on Monday led to an ROFL exchange involving the actor, a fan and Indian food delivery giant Swiggy.

“Ok 15 minutes #AskSRK because we all need our 15 minutes of Game,” Shah Rukh tweeted. Within minutes, a fan curious about the actor’s well-being cropped up on his timeline with a question: “Khaana khaya kya bhai (Have you eaten food, brother)?”

Khaana khaaya kya bhai? — Charts Central Fortgate Trader Nadeem (@fortgatetrader) June 12, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, being the witty person he is, was ready with a tongue-in-cheek reply. He tweeted back: “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho…bhej doge kya (Why? Are you from Swiggy brother? Will you deliver the food)?”

While we were waiting for the fan’s reaction, a name-check by Shah Rukh Khan made Swiggy slide into the Twitter exchange and offer: “Hum hain Swiggy se, bhej dein kya (We are from Swiggy…should we deliver the food)?”

hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya??? 🥰 https://t.co/iMFJcYksKU — Swiggy (@Swiggy) June 12, 2023

A few hours later, its delivery personnel reached SRK’s Mannat with a scrumptious meal. The Twitter handle of the firm also shared a special picture of its employees waiting for Shah Rukh Khan outside Mannat with his dinner.

Swiggy’s gesture won hearts on the Internet. Many users were also curious to know what happened next, wondering if Shah Rukh Khan met the team and accepted the dinner.

If you are also someone who is pondering over the menu of the feast, it ranges from kebabs and burgers to tandoori chicken and pizza, as per a report by Moneycontrol. Sounds delicious, right?

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee’s Jawan.

