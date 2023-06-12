'I know I am handsome': Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan wins the Internet with his witty reply to a tweet

The Bollywood star made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with the action-thriller 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year
Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar, he is also one of the most intelligent and witty voices in Bollywood, a glimpse of which is routinely found on Twitter during his #AskSRK sessions. Recently, a Twitter user asked him, "Do you really think you are handsome?".
The actor responded in his characteristic witty style. "No, not at all. I know I am handsome. Ha ha."
The response won over his fans on Twitter, with one user tweeting, "OMG best answer! I adore you". When another user remarked, "The weather is very hot in this summer season... And you're making it hotter", the actor's had a similar witty one liner to throw back, "Have some nimbu paani (lemon juice), please. Don't get dehydrated."
The Indian superstar is currently basking in the glory of Pathaan, which has turned out to be one of the most successful films of his career, and is one of the major hits in Bollywood post-pandemic. He will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.
ALSO READ:
The Bollywood star made his comeback after a hiatus of 4 years with the action-thriller 'Pathaan' which was released in January this year
Several Bollywood celebrities also commented on their post, sharing love and support
Suraj Kumar revealed that he used to visit Mannat, SRK's residence everyday
They were spotted being 'touch touch' by fans in Vancouver
The Bollywood celebrity held her engagement at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi
From Aamir Khan to Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha, these Bollywood personalities opted for a digital detox
Along with the post, she wrote, 'Taking a break from social media'
Kannada actress Sharmiela Mandre flew to UAE for a photoshoot and was left awestruck by the golden hour