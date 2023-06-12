'I know I am handsome': Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan wins the Internet with his witty reply to a tweet

During an #AskSRK session, a Twitter user asked if the star genuinely believes he is handsome

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a superstar, he is also one of the most intelligent and witty voices in Bollywood, a glimpse of which is routinely found on Twitter during his #AskSRK sessions. Recently, a Twitter user asked him, "Do you really think you are handsome?".

The actor responded in his characteristic witty style. "No, not at all. I know I am handsome. Ha ha."

No not at all. I know I am handsome ha ha https://t.co/uhIRstAtr7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 12, 2023

The response won over his fans on Twitter, with one user tweeting, "OMG best answer! I adore you". When another user remarked, "The weather is very hot in this summer season... And you're making it hotter", the actor's had a similar witty one liner to throw back, "Have some nimbu paani (lemon juice), please. Don't get dehydrated."

The Indian superstar is currently basking in the glory of Pathaan, which has turned out to be one of the most successful films of his career, and is one of the major hits in Bollywood post-pandemic. He will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.

