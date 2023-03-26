'Family is what makes a home': Gauri Khan shares family photo with Shah Rukh, children

From the Asateer Tent in Atlantis to Cafe Society, these places are serving delectable Arabic dishes for you to break your fast
Indian celebrity entrepreneur and interior designer Gauri Khan took to social media to share a picture with her famous family. The well-known Bollywood personality rarely shares images with her children and husband, Indian megastar Shah Rukh Khan.
All dressed in black, the family posed in the aesthetic photo, which garnered almost 200,000 likes in an hour. The designer took to Instagram to share the image and announced the launch of a coffee table book.
"Family is what makes a home. Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon." Shah Rukh Khan and his sons Aryan, AbRam looked dapper in black t-shirts paired with matching jackets. SRK was flanked by his wife Gauri in a thigh-high slit black dress, while daughter Suhana, who is ready for her Bollywood debut, looked sculpted in a black and white outfit.
Fans flooded the comments section, showering their love on the famous family. "Now that’s called a family picture!", one said.
Several celebrities also commented, with Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan dropping red hearts and Namrata Soni saying, "Gorgeous picture!".
