Bollywood: SRK, Salman Khan to shoot for 'Tiger 3' at massive set

Preparations for the shoot of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 have been going on in full swing.
As per a trade source, a massive set will be constructed over 45 days to shoot the Salman-SRK action scene in Tiger 3.
"Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set over 45 days to shoot the scene where Salman and SRK will be involved in some mind-boggling action," the source said.
"When Salman appeared in Pathaan to help SRK, fans went into a frenzy seeing their biggest cinema idols beating their antagonists to a pulp. Now, it's time for King Khan to repay the compliment in Tiger 3 and we expect Salman and SRK to pull off crazy, adrenaline-pumping, high-intensity action sequences that will blow our minds," the source added.
SRK is expected to start shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan-starrer in April. He will shoot for seven days in Mumbai.
Tiger 3, the third in the Tiger franchise, will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action-thriller stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.
Katrina will play the female lead in the film.
Prior to Tiger 3, Salman and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, marked the return of SRK to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus.
