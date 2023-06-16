'It'll be a short but fun trip': Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur to attend IIFA Awards pre-screening in Dubai

Actor Aahana Kumra on what acting means to her: I should be able to face the generations to come
Actor Aahana Kumra on what acting means to her and how UAE continues to amaze her as she visits the country after 10 years
The actor, who's conquered the Indian entertainment industry with her relatable portrayal of a diverse range of characters, be it on film, television or OTT, will soon be making her way to the city to catch a special pre-screening of the IIFA Awards 2023, taking place in Dubai on June 17. The event will mark the global broadcast for the prestigious awards show, all set to take place this Sunday, June 18.
Edited excerpts from an interview:
I'm etremely grateful. I look back at each leg of my career, and my life and try and be thankful for each phase of my life. I have been fortunate to have experienced so many different things in such a short duration, something that I will always be grateful for. Everything from television to films, to each director I have worked with, has taught me something and I hold onto these valuable lessons.
I have always tried to be the kind of actor who picks up work that I truly do wish to be a part of. For the story, for the team working on it to the director, I’m getting to work with. Yes as you move ahead, you learn and you apply these lessons. So yes with each milestone I have grown up a bit and yearned for different work. Sita Ramam opened up a whole new world for me, and it gave me a perspective of larger-than-life storytelling. That is what I took from it. And I do hope to be part of more such varied stories, more such varied storytellers.
Yes, there is and rightly so. Why should artists and audiences be divided by language or region? We are a country made up of such diversity and actors shouldn’t know any language barriers, storytelling and acting don’t have a language. It transcends beyond all this. So yes, I feel this thinning of lines and these lines being blurred was a long time coming.
All I can currently say is that I’m excited to be working and collaborating with a whole new team. Even today I get excited to be on a new film set, feels like the first day of school, college or a new workplace. That excitement prevails. Vijay is an immensely talented actor and I hope together, we bring a stellar story and film for the audiences to see.
IIFA is a landmark event in films each year, bringing the best of talent to celebrate cinema. I’m extremely excited for the amazing lineup of all the performances that were performed. People look forward to these each year with some of the best talent putting together electrifying dance numbers on stage each year.
It will be a short but fun trip I’m hoping. To be part of the screening and witness the magic of IIFA at this special screening. I would have wished and loved to be there longer, but I’m happy I get to be part of this event.
