Bollywood: Check out Mrunal Thakur's reaction to fan's marriage proposal

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor clears the air on Sourav Ganguly biopic, film on Kishore Kumar's life
The Barfi actor was spotted with the cricketer at Eden Gardens that, prompted the rumour mills to work overtime
Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur recently engaged in a funny banter with one of her fans on Instagram.
On Sunday, Mrunal dropped a video in which she is seen flaunting her jewellery as Tamil film Pachaikili Muthucharam's song Unnakul Naane plays in the background.
The video also saw the actor brushing aside her hair and smiling as she looked into the camera. Mrunal captioned the post, "Felt cute might delete later (two hearts, thought balloon and lightning emojis)."
Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Meri taraf se rishta pakka (I am in for this relationship)."
Mrunal noticed the fan's comment and quipped, "Meri taraf se na hain (It is a no from my end)."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in a cameo in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee. Helmed by Raj Mehta, Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It released in the theatres on February 24.
Prior to it, fans saw Mrunal sharing screen space with Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam.
In the upcoming months, she will be seen in a war drama titled Pipaa, which is headlined by Ishaan Khatter. She also has the crime thriller Gumraah with Aditya Roy Kapur and a Telugu drama with Nani in her kitty.
