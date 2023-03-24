'Not getting any FOMO': Aditya Roy Kapur on wedding plans

The Bollywood star is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Ananya Panday

By ANI Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 9:52 AM

Rumour has it that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are dating, and now fans of the Aashiqui 2 star are keen to know when is he going to get married.

Addressing the question about his wedding plans at the trailer launch of his upcoming thriller Gumraah, Aditya said, "I think every one is getting married but I am not getting any FOMO. So, I will take my time and do it when the time is right."

Aditya and Ananya's link-up rumours got stronger when they walked for the Lakme Fashion Week recently. Dressed in Manish Malhotra-designed clothes, the two looked stunning.

The rumoured couple makes appearances together quite often. Their pictures from the reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani went viral. Aditya also travelled to Qatar to watch the FIFA world cup with Ananya and her gang, including her father Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Videos and pictures of the same surfaced online.

Gumraah is an official Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit action-thriller film Thadam.. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film starred Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope in the lead roles.

Gumraah stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in lead roles. The Malang actor will be seen portraying a double role for the first time in his career, whereas Mrunal will play the role of a cop in the film. Aditya has garnered praise for his recent performance in The Night Manager.

ALSO READ: