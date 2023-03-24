India: Popular Bollywood filmmaker passes away

The complainant claims the Hollywood star recklessly crashed into him while the two were skiing on a beginner run
Pradeep Sarkar, a popular Bollywood film director, passed away at the age of 67. He was known for some well-known hindi films like 'Mardaani' and 'Helicopter Eela'.
Taking to Twitter early today morning, Hansal Mehta, another director shared an image of Sarkar and said, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."
The social media platform was then flooded with messages from Bollywood actors and directors. Several celebrities paid tribute to the 'Parineeta' director.
Actor Manoj Bajpayee replied to Mehta's tweet saying, "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!."
In 2005, Sarkar made his directorial debut with 'Parineeta'. He directed several films including 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', 'Lafangey Parindey', 'Mardaani' and 'Helicopter Eela'.
