India: Popular Bollywood filmmaker passes away

Several celebrities paid tribute to the 'Parineeta' director

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 9:09 AM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 9:10 AM

Pradeep Sarkar, a popular Bollywood film director, passed away at the age of 67. He was known for some well-known hindi films like 'Mardaani' and 'Helicopter Eela'.

Taking to Twitter early today morning, Hansal Mehta, another director shared an image of Sarkar and said, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP."

The social media platform was then flooded with messages from Bollywood actors and directors. Several celebrities paid tribute to the 'Parineeta' director.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee replied to Mehta's tweet saying, "Ohh! That’s so shocking! Rest in peace Dada!!."

In 2005, Sarkar made his directorial debut with 'Parineeta'. He directed several films including 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag', 'Lafangey Parindey', 'Mardaani' and 'Helicopter Eela'.

ALSO READ: