Disney developing live-action 'Moana' with Dwayne Johnson

Moana will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back.
Disney chief executive Bob Iger announced a live-action Moana remake is in development Monday in a call with investors. The production is in the early stages — no director has been announced — but Dwayne Johnson is set to return as the demigod Maui.
“This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” said Johnson. “I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”
Drawn from Polynesian myths and buoyed by songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moana was a massive hit for Disney in 2016, grossing $643.3 million worldwide. Auli‘i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, is to be an executive producer on the live-action version.
