Oscars 2023 fashion: Fan Bingbing, Rihanna, Malala among best dressed

A-listers brought sparkle and glamour to the 95th Academy Awards

By AP Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 11:35 AM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 12:18 PM

Fan Bingbing made a regal entrance in sparkling silver and emerald green on the champagne-coloured carpet Sunday at the 95th Academy Awards. Hong Chau wore a high-neck pink Prada column gown with a feathery black train and Malala Yousafzai worked the hood of her silver sparkler from Ralph Lauren like a pro.

Bingbing, the X-Men star, wore Tony Ward Couture with her hair sculpted into an Old Hollywood bob.

While Bingbing looked like a queen, Sofia Carson was a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, a stunning statement diamond and emerald necklace accenting her ball gown with its off-shoulder, form-fitting bodice, a delicate diamond-shaped cutout at the centre. Her jewels were by Chopard, including 122.49 carats of emeralds and 92.57 carats of diamonds.

Also looking royal was Angela Bassett in Moschino. The dress by Jeremy Scott included draping that looked like a huge bow up top as the fabric swirled around her body. She was perfectly accented with a serpent Bulgari necklace.

“It's light, it's royal purple, our colour for royalty," she told E!"Just bringing that to the carpet. And, also spring.”

Malala Yousafzai, 25, was a producer on Stranger at the Gate. She said her dress represented “peace, love, harmony.”

“I feel so much myself in it,” she said.

Rihanna helped close down the carpet in custom Alaia, a leather band dress she wore over a jersey bodysuit as she showed off her baby bump. Lady Gaga snagged a black Versace look off the runway from the fashion house's show last week in Los Angeles. It featured boning under a sheer top with sheer sleeves and a ballgown skirt with a drop waist. Around her neck was a Tiffany & Co. diamond choker.

Cate Blanchett donned a never-before-seen blue draped velvet top from the Louis Vuitton archives. She wore it with a black skirt made of fully sustainable silk.

Cara Delevingne repped young Hollywood well in a gorgeous red silk taffeta ballgown with a thigh-high slit and one shoulder with a billowing bow. She paired the look with a Bulgari serpent choker in white gold with emeralds for the eyes of the snake.

“Cara’s smoky pink eyeshadow is so fresh and modern. She looks so fresh faced yet simultaneously glamorous,” said Danielle James, beauty director for Elle.com.

Florence Pugh went in a different direction with a super-mini look in black under a voluminous strapless top that fell into billowy sleeves and yards of long fabric in a greyish white. It was Valentino Haute Couture. She had a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace around her neck with matching pink tourmaline earrings.

Harry Shum Jr. sported a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim.

He made sure to grab supporting actress nominee Hong Chau to compliment her bubblegum pink frock while chatting with friends. “You look amazing,” he said.

Lilly Singh donned Siriano, who managed to salvage his Oscar looks last week after a pipe burst in his studio. Singh's magenta trouser look was topped with a long matching coat.

Sandra Oh's orange look from Giambattista Valli popped against the lighter carpet. Her updo was perfect for her flowy look, also .

Allison Williams went for soft pink, with lots of sparkle. Williams' Giambattista Valli look came with chunky embellishment, a feather-trimmed hem and a pink taffeta tulle cape.

There was a healthy showing of black as well, led by Danai Gurira in classic Jason Wu, her hair worn high to, as she told reporters, honour the women who carry things with grace and beauty on the tops of their heads.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge also went for black. The strapless look came with a Bulgari serpent choker set in pink gold with diamonds and another set of emeralds for eyes.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sported a satin double-breasted dinner jacket in ballet pink.