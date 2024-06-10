E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Charli XCX drops expanded ‘Brat’ album

There are three new songs on the extended record

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
English singer Charli XCX. (Photo by AFP)
English singer Charli XCX. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 2:38 PM

Charli XCX’s sixth studio album, Brat, released only a week ago, but the pop star isn’t resting on her laurels.

The English singer has released three new singles in an extended version of the album.


Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not – out at midnight,” she wrote on social media on June 10.

The additional tracks are Hello goodbye, Guess, and Spring breakers.


Fellow pop-star Lorde is a big fan of the album. She wrote on Instagram: “The only album I’ve ever presaved is out today… Charli just cooked this one different… So much grit, grace and skin in the game. I speak for all of us when I say it’s an honour to be moved, changed and gagged by her work. There is NO ONE like this [expletive]”.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment