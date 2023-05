Cannes 2023 photos: Helen Mirren's blue hair, Johnny Depp's return and more Day 1 scenes

By AP Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 10:32 AM

The Cannes Film Festival opened its 76th edition with a parade of stars, including the much-debated return of Johnny Depp.

Depp's prominence on the festival's first day — he plays Louis XV in the opening night film, “Jeanne du Barry” — has been a hot topic in the leadup to the premiere. (Festival juror Brie Larson left it an open question on whether she would even watch the film, which is not in competition.) Depp received a warm welcome Tuesday night, smiling for cameras as fans nearby chanted “Johnny!”

Helen Mirren provided a standout look at the premiere with her hair dyed blue and a fan with the phrase #WorthIt printed on it.

The night also belonged to Michael Douglas, who received an honorary Palme d'Or during the opening ceremony. Douglas attended the premiere with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys, who kissed the actor on his cheeks at the top of the steps of the famed Palais des Festivals before the ceremony.

The festival's premieres double as moments of high fashion, with Elle Fanning, Uma Thurman and Fan Bingbing opted for looks with long, flowing trains.

The starry celebration, which will include the premieres of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and Martin Scorsese's latest film, continues through May 27th.

