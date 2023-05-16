Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma: Watch out for these Bollywood stars at Cannes 2023

The highly acclaimed film festival in France is running till May 27

by Husain Rizvi Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 1:20 PM Last updated: Tue 16 May 2023, 1:48 PM

Are movies the only thing to watch out for at Cannes? Not really. Many of our favourite screen icons mark an appearance at the popular film festival in France and end up making a huge fashion statement at the red carpet.

Like that time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, at last year's edition, wore Gaurav Gupta's creation that made her look like, as described by The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman, some sort of alien smoke goddess materializing on Earth.

And that time when Kristen Stewart, right after posing for the paps, decided to take off her Christian Louboutin stilettos and climb the stairs barefoot, whilst sporting a chic Chanel dress. Talk about iconic red carpet moments.

This year, too, we're not short of expectations with many Bollywood stars coming to 76th Festival de Cannes, running until May 27. Let's take a look at some of the confirmed stars who will mark an appearance at the film festival, including the likes of Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Varma.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma may be missing from the silver screens, but she sure knows how to stay relevant in today's age. Apart from giving a sneak peek every once in a while at her upcoming Netflix release Chakda Xpress, the actor is very often in the news for many reasons. She shares pictures with Vamika with her followers, she gets spotted supporting her cricketer husband Virat Kohli from the stands, and recently the actor also launched a non-profit business. Now, Anushka will make her Cannes debut this year and will reportedly honour women in cinema. She will be joined by Hollywood star Kate Winslet.

Sara Ali Khan

Who remembers Sara Ali Khan making her film debut? It has been nearly five years since she did with Kedarnath. Now, the Bollywood diva will make her debut at Cannes Film Festival. What will she wear? Only the hordes of pictures on social media will tell.

Vijay Varma

Ever since his performance in Gully Boy, Vijay Varma is seen everywhere... quite literally. He's a regular in films as well as tv shows, and now he is set to return to Cannes after a decade. His first appearance at the film festival was in 2013 for his film Moonsoon Shootout.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari returns to Cannes 2023 as a ambassador representative of a cosmetic brand. After swooning the red carpet with her multiple looks last year, it is likely that fan pages of the Padmaavat actor will be desperately waiting for her appearance at the 76th edition of the film festival.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar will join Anushka Sharma at the film festival to honour women in cinema. But don't miss her on the red carpet as the former Miss World is sure to make her presence felt at her Cannes debut.

Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela will be at this year's Cannes Film Festival to promote Parveen Babi's biopic. Enough said.