Look: Indian actress Sara Ali Khan makes Cannes red carpet debut in traditional outfit

For the big moment, Sara opted for Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's handwoven ivory lehenga

Photo: Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla/Instagram

By Web Desk Published: Wed 17 May 2023, 8:16 AM Last updated: Wed 17 May 2023, 8:18 AM

Indian actor Sara Ali Khan made a stunning debut appearance at the Cannes International Film Festival 2023 red carpet on Tuesday wearing a traditional Indian outfit.

On a red carpet swarming with luxury gowns and jewels, Sara stood out in her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla handwoven ivory lehenga (long skirt). A long-trailing veil completed her ensemble. With minimal makeup and jewellery, the actor styled her hair in a messy bun.

While speaking to the shutterbugs present on the red carpet, the actor said, "Nervous...I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here."

Speaking about her look, Sara said, "It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am; it's fresh, it's modern, and [it] also has traditional roots."

Sara, on Wednesday, shared a slew of pictures of her Cannes red carpet look on her Instagram profile. Several fans commanded her choice of outfit and praised her for sticking to her Indian roots. Someone commented: "The true representation of India. A Royal representation."

Fans felt a sense of pride as Sara represented the Indian culture on an international platform. One comment read: "The fact that you wore Indian outfits to an international event means a lot to me as a proud Indian woman who thinks there is nothing more beautiful than Indian outfits."

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy 'Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke' in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is also involved in the films 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's 'Murder Mubarak'.

With inputs from ANI

