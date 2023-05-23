Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture towards a cancer patient wins the Internet

Happy birthday, Suhana Khan: From comfy to classy, 5 times Shah Rukh Khan's daughter made style statements
As she turns 23 today, we look at the top moments where the young star-in-making set social media ablaze with her sartorial choices
Stories of Shah Rukh Khan's generosity keeps doing the rounds from time to time. Recently, however, the Pathaan actor did something that the Internet just couldn't stop raving about. A Twitter user had recently shared a post regarding her mother's last wish, which was to meet Shah Rukh Khan.
Moved by the plea, SRK video-called the fan for a good 40-minute chat and now the screenshot from the chat has been winning the hearts of the netizens. Speaking to a leading Indian media house, the Twitter user said that the chat largely revolved around SRK inquiring about the mother's health and reading out a dua (prayer).
Currently, SRK is basking in glory of the success of Pathaan, which went on to gross more than INR 800 crore and has become one of the biggest hits of his career. He will be seen next in Jawan, the teaser for which has already piqued curiosity.
ALSO READ:
As she turns 23 today, we look at the top moments where the young star-in-making set social media ablaze with her sartorial choices
The actor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film, got candid in a recent chat and discussed the nepotism and politics prevalent in Bollywood
A look back at moments that made memories from the annual awards show all set to take over Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this weekend
The series which also stars Vijay Varma is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video
The film star, who recently took to social media to share the graduation photos of her daughter, says she doesn't want to credit for her achievements
From main courses to desserts, we've got all types of culinary offerings in our list
The film, which opened to a thunderous applause, is the critically-acclaimed director's first at Cannes since 1985's 'After Hours'
The critically acclaimed Broadway production mark its Middle East debut in January next year