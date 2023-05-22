Happy birthday, Suhana Khan: From comfy to classy, 5 times Shah Rukh Khan's daughter made style statements

The American media mogul said being a mother is the 'most challenging and rewarding job on the planet'
Today marks the birthday of Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan's daughter. As Suhana Khan turns 23, she has been receiving numerous wishes from her friends in the industry, and her father Shah Rukh took the opportunity to dedicate a heartfelt post to her on his Instagram account. In his post, Shah Rukh shared a video of Suhana gracefully ice-skating and accompanied it with a lovely message for her daughter.
“Today is the day to get your Happy On….and forever. Love you baby," SRK wrote in the caption.
Though the actor is yet to make her Bollywood debut, the young star-in-making has already become well-known for her fashion statements and brand endorsements in the world of social media. On her birthday, we take a look at the top five moments when Suhana Khan mesmerised her fans with #OutfitGoals on Instagram.
Not long ago, Suhana Khan was see with mum Gauri Khan and actress Shanaya Kapoor at the opening for Atlantis The Royal.
Suhana looked breathtaking in a ravishing black gown by Antonia Bronze and Nikita Karizma. The gown that featured a halter neck, cowl neckline and embellished sequin work ensured that the young actor turned heads both on and off social media, shining bright in a statement look.
In April this year, Suhana Khan became the face of Maybelline New York. During the launch event, Suhana made a power statement with a bright red pantsuit by Indian designer Mohit Rai. Her fans couldn't get enough of this look.
When it comes to styling the traditional garmet, Suhana loves being creative with the sari. The timeless Indian outfit oozes charm and elegance like no other but Suhana makes sure she adds her own touch of old-world-charm to the graceful sari.
Oversized fashion has been having quite the moment, so it's only natural that the fashionista embraced this Gen-Z trend wholeheartedly.
Here, Khan looks cool, classy and chic in an oversized pastel blue shirt, paired with high waisted denim shorts and black vest. Styling it with a pastel green shoulder bag is a must-try, too!
Basics are here to stay with Suhana. A quick look on her Insta reveals the actor's love for all things basic, whether it's a white sleeveless tee or body-con silhouettes, showing off her athletic frame.
As simple as a white tank paired with classic denims, Suhana works this look like a charm, with minimalistic bronzy makeup look.
Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, alongside Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and others.
