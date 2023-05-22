Actress Juhi Chawla speaks on daughter's graduation: 'Many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood'

The film star, who recently took to social media to share the graduation photos of her daughter, says she doesn't want to credit for her achievements

By CT Desk Published: Mon 22 May 2023, 1:47 PM

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla recently celebrated her daughter Jahnavi Mehta's graduation from Columbia University. Shah Rukh Khan, who is not only a renowned actor but also a co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise alongside Juhi and her husband Jai Mehta, expressed his congratulations to Jahnavi on social media. "This is so awesome. Can’t wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz," said the actor.

Juhi took to Twitter to post a photo from her daughter's graduation ceremony. She wrote, “#columbiaclass2023,” on Twitter.

The actress was quoted day, "One shouldn’t be praising one’s own kid, but she is a brilliant kid and boasts of a praiseworthy academic record. She did great in her International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) exams, too, and topped History in India. In IB, she topped her school. At Columbia University, she is on the Dean’s List."

The actress also spoke about the pressures other star kids face in the industry.

“She’s so much into cricket! She lights up when she talks about cricket – players and the nitty-gritty of the sport. Sometimes I wonder all this knowledge comes from! I find it very surprising. This is what she has chosen for herself, so I can’t really take the credit for it. It all comes rather organically to her. I see many star kids trying to make it big in Bollywood. They are trying to be on the screen as actors and I feel it’s a lot of pressure on them. You don’t know if your next assignment, should you get it, will be successful. And then there is the scrutiny on social media. It’s all a lot to deal with," Juhi added.

Juhi, who got married to industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995, also said that her daughter has always prefered to stay away from the limelight. The couple also have a son, Arjun Mehta.