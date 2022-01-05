Bollywood: Raveena Tandon doesn't feel human-to-human touch in film industry now

Actor is making her debut into digital media with Aranyak on Netflix

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 5 Jan 2022, 8:49 AM

Working in films is quite different these days as compared to the past, according to Raveena Tandon, a leading actress and producer.

“We had no entertainment except to talk to each other about our lives, that’s how we bonded and became like family,” she recalled in an interview to a publication.

“But nowadays, the minute it is ‘start sound, camera, action and cut’, everyone is on their phones, everyone is taking a picture for Instagram, everyone is taking a picture of their cake or their coffee, or they are in their vanity vans, watching a movie or playing a game. That’s what it has become. Technology has taken over that human-to-human contact that we had.”

Recalling an incident from the past, she said she was in Switzerland for a film shoot when she heard some bad news. Govinda, who was also shooting for the film, came and sat next to her. “He just held my hand and sat there while I was in stunned silence. He said: Be strong, we are all with you."

Raveena is making her debut into digital media and will be seen in Aranyak on Netflix, playing the role of a policewoman who has to focus on her career and also her family, besides tackling prejudices against women in the force.

She also recalls when she was targeted by tabloids. "They linked me with my own brother and wrote about a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon and said they had discovered my boyfriend,” said the actress. “We have lived through that. Who would clarify and how much would you?”