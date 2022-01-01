Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli celebrate NYE in South Africa

From Britney to Bernie, here's a look back at some of the highlights
Entertainment2 days ago
Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated New Year’s Eve at Centurion in South Africa, where the Indian skipper led his team to win the final Test match.
Tweeted Anushka: “The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known 👨👩👧❤️. So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!”
There were also videos of the two dancing with the hotel staff as the cake was being cut. Anushka had earlier shared a photograph of herself with her hair blowing in the wind. “Hair- there- everywhere 💁🏻♀️,” she mentioned on Instagram. To which actor Arjun Kapoor responded: “Baal ki hair a pheri.”
Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and have a one-year-old daughter, Vamika. The parents, however, had urged the media not to take photographs of their child. And fortunately for them, the paparazzi have abided to their requests.
The actor is busy with three projects including Mai, a Netflix original series. She produced Amazon Prime Video’s web series Paatal Lok in 2020. Her last Bollywood appearance was in Zero, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is believed to have taken up two other Bollywood projects.
From Britney to Bernie, here's a look back at some of the highlights
Entertainment2 days ago
Earlier, in an interview a few years ago, Ranveer described Govinda as a legend
Entertainment2 days ago
Patani recently featured on Harper's Bazaar India's cover
Entertainment3 days ago
Both father and daughter share the same birthday.
Entertainment3 days ago
Sports drama was expected to be out in UAE on December 30
Entertainment3 days ago
Entertainment will continue to thrive even after the end of the ongoing pandemic, says the actor
Entertainment4 days ago
The book perfectly encapsulates the man behind the most iconic star India has seen, he said.
Entertainment4 days ago
The Canadian filmmaker was nominated for an Oscar for the 2013 movie
Entertainment4 days ago