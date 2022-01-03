Bollywood: AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets engaged

She and her husband Karan Boolani are isolating
Entertainment4 days ago
Music maestro AR Rahman's eldest daughter and musician Khatija Rahman on Sunday announced her engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed.
Khatija Rahman, who is in her 20s, took to Instagram and shared a picture collage of herself with Mohamed, a sound engineer.
The duo got engaged on December 29.
"With the blessings of the Almighty I'm happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer.
ALSO READ:
"The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #ThankYou," she captioned her post.
Last year, Khatija Rahman sang a song called "Rock A Bye Baby" for the Kriti Sanon-starrer comedy drama "Mimi", which was composed by her father.
She and her husband Karan Boolani are isolating
Entertainment4 days ago
Video of the actor riding the vehicle has gone viral on social media
Entertainment4 days ago
From Britney to Bernie, here's a look back at some of the highlights
Entertainment4 days ago
Earlier, in an interview a few years ago, Ranveer described Govinda as a legend
Entertainment4 days ago
Patani recently featured on Harper's Bazaar India's cover
Entertainment4 days ago
Both father and daughter share the same birthday.
Entertainment4 days ago
Sports drama was expected to be out in UAE on December 30
Entertainment5 days ago
Entertainment will continue to thrive even after the end of the ongoing pandemic, says the actor
Entertainment5 days ago