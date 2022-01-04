Egyptian Shah Rukh Khan fan helps Indian traveller out due to love for Bollywood star

Ashwini Deshpande, a Professor of Economics at the Ashoka University in Haryana, India, was pleasantly surprised when an Egyptian travel agent made a booking for her without immediate payment, citing his love for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as the reason.

The professor was facing trouble sending advance payment; however, being a major SRK fan, the travel agent offered to book her tickets even without advance payment.

Ashwini took to Twitter and wrote, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. And he did! #SRK is (crown emoji) (sic)."

Several Twitter users were quick to respond with similar anecdotes.

Abrish Abebe wrote about the obsession of Indian movies in Ethiopia and how movies are dubbed in Amharic from Hindi. Audiences were not able to verify the authenticity of the translation, the commenter said, but the story used to make sense.

Twitter user @answer_myfriend wrote, "I got an emergency and cheap accommodation in a hotel in Paris because the owner was a "Jabra" fan of SRK. His words."

One user @sabina222 narrated how well she was treated when she mentioned she comes from SRK's country. She wrote, "Same, when I had traveled to Istanbul they asked me where I am from...I said india. .they said sharurkh [Shah Rukh] khan... and then they served me tea and did my work as well (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan's popularity knows no bounds and is often attributed to his charm, his on-screen persona, as well as his acting skills. These traits have established him as a global icon and he continues to maintain this status, despite a slew of recent misses at the box office.

Last seen in Aanand Rai's Zero (2018), the actor is famed for his performances in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001), and the Don series. He will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's Pathan, alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.