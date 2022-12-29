Bollywood producer Nitin Manmohan passes away at 60

He was known for producing some of the most iconic films in the 1990s and 2000s, such as the Juhi Chawla-starrer 'Bol Radha Bol'

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 1:10 PM

Famous Bollywood film producer Nitin Manmohan died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai today.

Manmohan, 60, had been admitted to the hospital because of deteriorating health. He had been on the ventilator for the past 15 days.

He was known for producing some of the most iconic Bollywood hits in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Juhi Chawla-starrer Bol Radha Bol and the Salman Khan-starrer Ready.

Other films which were part of the late producer's massive repertoire included Deewangi, Sab Kushal Mangal, Laadla, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Dus, Chal Mere Bhai, and more.

Aside from production, Manmohan was also a director and story-writer.

His brother Hemant Panchamiya, is a film exhibitor in Mumbai.

He is survived by his wife Dolly and his two children, Soham and Prachi.

ALSO READ: