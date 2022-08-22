Bollywood producer A G Nadiadwala dies aged 91 in Mumbai

He spoke of how not many movies have been made on the subject.
Veteran Bollywood producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala (A G Nadiadwala) passed away in the early hours of August 22, according to a news report quoting his son Firoz Nadiadwala. He was 91 and was being treated at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he suffered a cardiac arrest.
In a career spanning over 60 years Nadiadwala has produced films like Mahabharat (1965), Welcome (2007), Hera Pheri (2000), and Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), among many others.
He spoke of how not many movies have been made on the subject.
The film faces a 'boycott' trend on social media ahead of its release on August 11.
Subhash Ghai recalled directing the evergreen film.
Actor made announcement on his social media
The guest list included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Amala Akkineni and more.
The “Bullet Train” debut for Sony Pictures was solid but unspectacular for a movie that cost $90 million to make.
The actor dropped into the
The film was no ordinary job for the comedian and the rest of the cast