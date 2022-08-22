Bollywood producer A G Nadiadwala dies aged 91 in Mumbai

He was the producer of popular films like Hera Pheri and Welcome, among others.

By CT Desk Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 11:15 AM Last updated: Mon 22 Aug 2022, 11:20 AM

Veteran Bollywood producer Abdul Gaffar Nadiadwala (A G Nadiadwala) passed away in the early hours of August 22, according to a news report quoting his son Firoz Nadiadwala. He was 91 and was being treated at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he suffered a cardiac arrest.

In a career spanning over 60 years Nadiadwala has produced films like Mahabharat (1965), Welcome (2007), Hera Pheri (2000), and Awara Paagal Deewana (2002), among many others.