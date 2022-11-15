Bollywood: Aamir Khan decides to take a break from acting post 'Laal Singh Chaddha' debacle

Important to be more versatile and successful today than before, says Abhishek Bachchan
Superstar Aamir Khan has decided to take a break from acting.
On Monday, he appeared at an event in Delhi, where he talked about his career and revealed that he was stepping back from acting for about a year and half.
Several videos and pictures from the event went viral. In one of the clips, Aamir disclosed that he was supposed to do a film called Champions. However, now he wouldn't be acting in the film, but would be involved in its making.
"When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids."
Aamir emphasised that this is perhaps the first break he is taking from acting in his 35-year-career.
"I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he explained.
Aamir's revelation about taking a break from acting comes months after his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' failed at the box office.
