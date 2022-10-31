Bollywood: Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussein suffers heart attack

During Diwali, the actor was with her at their Panchagani residence when she suffered a heart attack there, after which she was rushed to the hospital

Superstar Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussein recently suffered a heart attack.

As per a source, the actor's mother is currently being treated at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

A source close to Aamir also informed that the actor's mother had suffered a heart attack during Diwali. He was with his mother at their Panchagani residence, when she suffered a heart attack there, following which she was immediately taken to the hospital.

More details regarding the health condition of Aamir's mother are awaited.

In June, Aamir celebrated his mother's birthday with the whole family. Several images and videos from the celebration went viral, in which she was seen cutting her birthday cake at her residence.

His ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad were also a part of the celebration.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film didn't manage to impress its audiences, instead landing itself into controversies during its release.

Some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's 2015 controversial statement on intolerance and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.

His wife Kiran Rao had also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Reacting to that interview, Twitter users put up posts using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan.

Aamir still requested people to watch his film after he received flak.

"That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts, they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it's not the case so please don't boycott my films, please watch my films," he said.

The actor has not announced his next project yet.

