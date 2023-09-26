Amy Jackson responds to trolls comparing her to Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy after drastic transformation

She says the outcry from the mainly male demographic is 'quite sad'

Photos: Instagram

by Trends Desk Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 3:59 PM

Actress Amy Jackson has reacted after she was subjected to online trolling for her physical transformation. The actress posted a few pictures of her from an event a week ago following which social media users targeted her with some saying that she looks like Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy, who too had lost weight for his film Oppenheimer.

In the photos, shared by Jackson on Instagram last Tuesday, she is seen in a bright red dress as she poses with her partner Ed Westwick. The pictures drew many comments where some said that Jackson looked like a “female version of Cillian Murphy” while others called the actress, “Thomas Shelby at Money Heist”. Some users also stated that Jackson had ruined her face by losing weight.

Responding to this, Amy Jackson, in an interview with The Times of India, said that the trolling was “quite sad”. However, she said that being compared to Cillian Murphy was a compliment for her.

“I'm an actor and I take my job very seriously. For the last month, I've been filming a new project in the UK. So, for the character I am playing, I had to slim down and fully commit myself to the role. The online outcry from the (mainly male) Indian demographic is quite sad,” Jackson said.

“I have worked with male co-stars who had to drastically change their look for a film, and they were highly praised for it. The moment a woman does it through unusual hair and makeup that doesn't conform to their idealism of beauty, they think they have the right to troll you,” she added.

Jackson further said that she was “over the moon” on being compared to the Oppenheimer actor. “He's chiselled perfection. I'll get my flat cap and Brummie (Birmingham) accent ready for a Peaky Blinders comeback,” she said.

Jackson is currently dating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. She was earlier in a relationship with George Panayiotou.

