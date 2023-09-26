Look: Bobby Deol's 'bloodied' avatar revealed in first-look poster for Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal'

In her debut last week, the media mogul seemed to treat the series with the same unblinking resolve she applies to any business venture
Ranbir Kapoor's highly-anticipated film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Kabir Singh, is set to hit theatres on December 1. Just two days before the teaser release, fans got a glimpse of Bobby Deol's character, the antagonist, in a striking poster shared by film trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X (formerly Twitter).
While Ranbir Kapoor's rugged look had already hinted at the film's action, Bobby Deol's intense poster showcases a bruised and bloodied appearance, dressed in a blue suit. Earlier, the makers had unveiled first look posters featuring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
A fan commented, “Lord Bobby in negative avatar (fire emojis). Damn excited for junior Deol.” While another one added, "Bobby is the only superstar in Animal." Another fan wrote, "Animal movie is looking so dangerous. Can't wait to see Bobby with Ranbir!"
Animal is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. This crime drama promises to present Ranbir Kapoor in a unique avatar, and it marks the directorial effort of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake, which was a massive success in 2019 starring Shahid Kapoor.
"It's a new territory for me. It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not," Ranbir was quoted as saying in PTI earlier this year.
"So, I'm looking forward to it. It is completely out of my comfort zone. As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up. It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I'm and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level," he added.
The couple made their first public appearance in Udaipur today, where the 'Ishaqzaade' actor decided to opt for a minimalistic ensemble
Though she was unable to attend the wedding in India, the 'Quantico' star took to social media to share her blessings for the couple
Shortly after the couple shared their official wedding pictures, friends and family members flooded the comments section with their love and blessings
The couple tied the knot in a white-themed sunset wedding in Udaipur
The actress looked elegant in a blush lehenga and Raghav donned a cream sherwani