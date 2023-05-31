At 83, Al Pacino expecting fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah: Reports

The 83-year-old Hollywood star is already the father of three children from previous relationships

By CT Desk Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 11:07 AM Last updated: Wed 31 May 2023, 11:17 AM

Legendary Hollywood actor Al Pacino, known for his roles in iconic films like The Godfather, Scarface, and many others, is expecting his fourth child. This will be his first child with his girlfriend and film producer Noor Alfallah, according to the actor's representative as reported by People magazine.

The reports were initially shared by media portal TMZ, with multiple sources confirming that Alfallah is just a month away from giving birth. The couple has been together since April 2022.

Al Pacino is already a father to a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Marie, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. His 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia are from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Alfallah, meanwhile, was previously linked to veteran singer Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

The celebrated Hollywood star joins the list of famous stars who became fathers in their 70s. The list also includes Al Pacino's co-star from The Godfather Part II, Robert De Niro, who recently welcomed his seventh child with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. Their daughter has been named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro.

Al Pacino remains one of the most celebrated icons in Hollywood, having captivated audiences with performances in numerous acclaimed films. In addition to The Godfather series, he has starred in movies like Heat, Serpico, The Devil's Advocate, Carlito's Way, The Irishman, Donnie Brasco, and Ocean's Thirteen, among many others.