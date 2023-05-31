Who is Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino's Kuwaiti-born girlfriend who is pregnant with his fourth child?

This will be the 83-year-old star's first child with the film producer; he has three other children with previous partners

By Web Desk Published: Wed 31 May 2023, 10:35 PM

A representative for Hollywood legend Al Pacino recently confirmed reports that the actor's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, is pregnant with his fourth child.

Multiple sources have also revealed that Alfallah is just a month away from giving birth. The couple has been together since April 2022.

Al Pacino is already a father to a 33-year-old daughter named Julie Marie, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend and acting coach Jan Tarrant. His 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia are from his previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

What do we know about Noor Alfallah?

Alfallah was born to a Kuwaiti father and American mother in Kuwait. Her father, Falah N Alfallah, is the founder of investment firm ThirtyOneCapital Inc., based in California, according to his LinkedIn profile.

She is credited as a producer on one short film and as an executive producer on another, according to her IMDb page. She is also the producer on two upcoming films, one of which stars Al Pacino.

This is not the first time she has been in a relationship with a star. In 2017, she dated rockstar Mick Jagger, and in 2018 she was linked to billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

According to media reports, she graduated from UCLA with a Masters' degree in film and TV producing.

A short look at her Instagram profile shows that she rubs shoulders with Hollywood celebrities quite often, with names like Timothee Chalamet, Jason Mamoa and Courtney Love showing up on her page.

ALSO READ: