These Hollywood dads welcomed children in their 70s

With Robert De Niro welcoming his child at the age of 79, here are some of the Hollywood dads who had kids post turning 70

By Laraib Anwer Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 1:39 PM Last updated: Wed 10 May 2023, 1:47 PM

Spoiler Alert! It’s not their grandchild but their child.

At an age where retirement and sagacious grandfather roles seem to be the expected, these Hollywood stars shocked the world by becoming fathers and expanding their clans, bringing into question the right age of becoming a father. From acclaimed actors to renowned musicians, here are our top stars who became pops in their 70s.

Robert De Niro

Oscar winning actor Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child as he confirmed the news on Tuesday at a film premiere for his upcoming film About My Father. The Godfather and Raging Bull star is already a parent to Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, from his first marriage; and twins, Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliot, 24; and Helen Grace, 11, from his second marriage. The star was quoted saying to ET Canada, “Seven actually. I just had a baby,” after he corrected the interviewee who said to him, “I know you have six kids.” The mother of the child is unclear. The star went on to talk about how he wasn’t a ‘cool dad’ and how he is in love with his kids despite having to be stern with them sometimes.

Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger became a father for the eighth time at the age of 73 back in 2016 when he welcomed his son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger with partner Melanie Hamrick. The now 79-year-old, had welcomed his first child, daughter Karis, 52, back in 1970 with actress Marsha Hunt, a year after which he had daughter Jade, 51, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger. From 1990 to 1997, he had daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25, with his ex-wife Jerry Hall. He then had his son Lucas, 23, with model Luciana Morad Gimenez in 1999, post which his youngest son was born in 2016. The star currently has five grandchildren of his own.

David Foster

Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning Canadian musician and composer, David Foster became a dad for the sixth time in 2021 at the age of 71 when he welcomed his child with wife, Katharine McPhee. The star who has been married five times, only had five daughters Allison Jones Foster, 53, Amy Skylark Foster, 49, Sara Foster, 42, Erin Foster, 40, Jordan Foster, 36, until he welcomed his now two-year old toddler, Rennie Foster. The star talked about how it takes patience to be a father to a toddler at the age of 73, and was quoted saying to People’s Magazine, “I was not patient when I was young. I was arrogant and just on the move," saying now he can ‘offer him wisdom’.

Anthony Quinn

The late actor Manuel Antonio Rodolfo Quinn Oaxaca, who goes famously by the name Anthony Quinn, known for his role in the Lawrence of Arabia, had his youngest child at the age of 81 in 1996. The versatile actor was the father of 12 children, out of which two have passed away. The actor had five children with his first wife, actor Katherine DeMille; Christopher (1938–1941), Christina, 81, Catalina, 80, Duncan, 77, and Valentina, 70. He then had three children with his second wife, Italian costume designer Jolanda Addolori; Francesco (March 22, 1963 – August 5, 2011), Danny, 59, and Lorenzo, 57. The star then had two children with event producer Friedel Dunbar, Sean and Alexander, aged 50 and 46 respectively. In the 1990s, Anthony had two children with his secretary Katherine Benvin, daughter Antonia, 29, and son Ryan, 26, who was the actor’s last child. He also currently has four grandchildren.

Charlie Chaplin

A black and white film, an eccentric moustache, and silent movements are enough to identify this man all over the world. Charlie Chaplin, who is famously known for his silent movies and mime, was lesser known for the fact that he was a father of 11 children and held the title of being the oldest famous person at the time to father a child. His youngest, Christopher James Chaplin was born in 1962, when the actor was 73 years of age. The actor was married four times and had children from three of his wives, the last eight of them with actress Oona O'Neill, whom he was married to until his demise in 1977, at the age of 88.