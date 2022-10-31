UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for November 2022 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 10:15 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 10:32 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on October 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2022.

Starting November 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.32 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in October.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.20 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 in October.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.13 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.01 a litre compared to Dh3.76 in October.

