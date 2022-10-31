UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for November 2022 announced

Oman, Bahrain also back move to cut two million barrels per day to stabilise oil market
The UAE fuel price committee on October 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of November 2022.
Starting November 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.32 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in October.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.20 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 in October.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.13 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.01 a litre compared to Dh3.76 in October.
