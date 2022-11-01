UAE fuel prices rise in November: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

The committee raised petrol costs up to 29 fils per litre this month, after slashing them for three consecutive months previously

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 7:53 AM

The UAE on Monday (October 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of November. The fuel price committee raised the rates by up to 29 fils per litre.

This is the first time in three months that the UAE has raised retail petrol prices. In October, the prices were slashed by up to 38 fils per litre.

Here are the latest petrol prices for November:

Category Price per litre (November) Price per litre (October) Difference Super 98 petrol 3.32 3.03 +29 fils Special 95 petrol 3.20 2.92 +28 fils E-plus 91 petrol 3.13 2.85 +28 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh14.79 and Dh21.46 more than it did in October.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (November) Full tank cost (October) Super 98 petrol 169.32 154.53 Special 95 petrol 163.2 148.92 E-plus 91 petrol 159.63 145.35

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost (November) Full tank cost (October) Super 98 petrol 205.84 187.86 Special 95 petrol 198.4 181.04 E-plus 91 petrol 194.06 176.7

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost (November) Full tank cost (October) Super 98 petrol 245.68 224.22 Special 95 petrol 236.8 216.08 E-plus 91 petrol 231.62 210.9

The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternatives.