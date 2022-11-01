UAE fuel prices rise in November: Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank

Saudi defence minister says the decision by Opec+ to cut oil output was taken unanimously and for purely economic reasons
The UAE on Monday (October 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of November. The fuel price committee raised the rates by up to 29 fils per litre.
This is the first time in three months that the UAE has raised retail petrol prices. In October, the prices were slashed by up to 38 fils per litre.
Here are the latest petrol prices for November:
|Category
|Price per litre (November)
|Price per litre (October)
|Difference
|Super 98 petrol
|3.32
|3.03
|+29 fils
|Special 95 petrol
|3.20
|2.92
|+28 fils
|E-plus 91 petrol
|3.13
|2.85
|+28 fils
Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in November will cost you between Dh14.79 and Dh21.46 more than it did in October.
Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up compared to last month.
Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (November)
|Full tank cost (October)
|Super 98 petrol
|169.32
|154.53
|Special 95 petrol
|163.2
|148.92
|E-plus 91 petrol
|159.63
|145.35
Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (November)
|Full tank cost (October)
|Super 98 petrol
|205.84
|187.86
|Special 95 petrol
|198.4
|181.04
|E-plus 91 petrol
|194.06
|176.7
Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres
|Category
|Full tank cost (November)
|Full tank cost (October)
|Super 98 petrol
|245.68
|224.22
|Special 95 petrol
|236.8
|216.08
|E-plus 91 petrol
|231.62
|210.9
The Ministry of Energy adjusts fuel prices in the UAE in the last week of every month. According to the government, the UAE liberalised fuel prices to help rationalise consumption and encourage the use of public transport in the long run and incentivise the use of alternatives.
