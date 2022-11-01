UAE fuel prices increase: November petrol rates 30% cheaper than global average

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 11:03 AM

Petrol prices in the UAE rose nearly 30 fils per litre in November. The increase comes after three months of reductions. Starting today, November 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.32 a litre, compared to Dh3.03 in October. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh3.20 per litre, compared to Dh2.92 in October. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.13 a litre, compared to Dh2.85 a litre last month.

If you drive a sedan, a full tank will cost about Dh20 more than last month. Assuming you tank up once a week, that’s Dh80 more than what you paid in October.

November petrol prices are much cheaper than the global average of Dh4.74 (as updated on October 24 on globalpetrolprices.com).

In the UAE, November prices are cheaper than those of six months of 2022 so far. And they are nearly 30 per cent cheaper than what they were at their highest this year — July (Dh4.63 per litre for Super 98).

In June, petrol prices crossed the Dh4 mark for the first time. In July, they reached an all-time high when Super 98 was priced at Dh4.63 per litre, on the back of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Here is how petrol prices rose and fell this year so far:

Month Super 98 Special 95 E-Plus January 2.65 2.53 2.46 February 2.94 2.82 2.75 March 3.23 3.12 3.05 April 3.74 3.62 3.55 May 3.66 3.55 3.48 June 4.15 4.03 3.96 July 4.63 4.52 4.44 August 4.03 3.92 3.84 September 3.41 3.3 3.22 October 3.03 2.92 2.85 November 3.32 3.20 3.13

UAE retail fuel prices in 2022 (Dirhams per litre)

Fuel prices in the UAE were deregulated from August 2015 to link them with global crude rates. The move was to help rationalise fuel consumption, according to the government.

The prices are adjusted by the Ministry of Energy in the last week of every month and retailers the new rates from the first of every month.

