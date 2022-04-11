Arriving at the scene in four minutes at 1:28pm, rescue teams evacuated the building
Emergencies1 month ago
A fire broke out in an Abu Dhabi warehouse on Monday evening.
Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams extinguished the blaze, which erupted in the Musaffah Industrial Area, according to a statement posted on Twitter.
No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
ALSO READ:
Arriving at the scene in four minutes at 1:28pm, rescue teams evacuated the building
Emergencies1 month ago
In an accident, a car crashed into a police patrol and flipped over in the middle of Emirates Road
Emergencies1 month ago
The seriously injured girl was rescued by authorities on Tuesday night.
Emergencies1 month ago
The young man - on a camping trip with friends - got stuck in a jagged area.
Emergencies1 month ago
No injuries or deaths reported.
Emergencies1 month ago
The fire was brought under control within 14 minutes
Emergencies1 month ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 month ago
'These drones have been made by using the most advanced technologies'
Emergencies1 month ago