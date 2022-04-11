UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi warehouse; officials battle blaze

Authorities are investigating the cause

By Web Desk Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 7:45 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 7:47 PM

A fire broke out in an Abu Dhabi warehouse on Monday evening.

Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence teams extinguished the blaze, which erupted in the Musaffah Industrial Area, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

