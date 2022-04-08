Look: Firefighters bring massive blaze in Dubai under control within 21 minutes

In an accident, a car crashed into a police patrol and flipped over in the middle of Emirates Road
Emergencies1 month ago
A massive fire that broke out on Friday morning in a parking lot at Al Qusais Industrial Area 1 has been brought under control, according to the Dubai Civil Defence.
Khaleej Times readers had earlier shared several videos of the blaze that showed huge plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.
Authorities said the fire engulfed several cars, and that the heavy smoke was due to the inflammable materials on site.
The operations room of the Dubai Civil Defence received a report of the fire at 10.07am. Teams from Al Qusais Civil Defence station were immediately dispatched, reaching the scene in five minutes. Another team was also dispatched from Al Rashidiya station.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 21 minutes at 12.36pm before cooling operations started at 12.59pm.
ALSO READ:
No causalities or deaths were reported, and the severity of the damage caused by the fire remains unclear.
The incident was referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.
In an accident, a car crashed into a police patrol and flipped over in the middle of Emirates Road
Emergencies1 month ago
The seriously injured girl was rescued by authorities on Tuesday night.
Emergencies1 month ago
The young man - on a camping trip with friends - got stuck in a jagged area.
Emergencies1 month ago
No injuries or deaths reported.
Emergencies1 month ago
The fire was brought under control within 14 minutes
Emergencies1 month ago
Police urged residents and visitors to avoid going to the mountains during daytime
Emergencies1 month ago
'These drones have been made by using the most advanced technologies'
Emergencies1 month ago
The civil defence team rescued the girl in under 10 minutes
Emergencies1 month ago