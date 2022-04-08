Look: Firefighters bring massive blaze in Dubai under control within 21 minutes

The fire engulfed several cars, resulting in huge plumes of smoke

By Web Desk Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 10:36 AM Last updated: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 5:03 PM

A massive fire that broke out on Friday morning in a parking lot at Al Qusais Industrial Area 1 has been brought under control, according to the Dubai Civil Defence.

Khaleej Times readers had earlier shared several videos of the blaze that showed huge plumes of thick, black smoke billowing into the sky.

Authorities said the fire engulfed several cars, and that the heavy smoke was due to the inflammable materials on site.

The operations room of the Dubai Civil Defence received a report of the fire at 10.07am. Teams from Al Qusais Civil Defence station were immediately dispatched, reaching the scene in five minutes. Another team was also dispatched from Al Rashidiya station.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control within 21 minutes at 12.36pm before cooling operations started at 12.59pm.

No causalities or deaths were reported, and the severity of the damage caused by the fire remains unclear.

The incident was referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.