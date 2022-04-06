Look: Dubai Police rescue father, daughter stuck in Hatta mountains

Dubai Police Air Wing on a rescue mission. Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 3:42 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 3:48 PM

Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with the Dubai Police Air Wing, rescued two hikers who lost their way while trekking in a mountainous area in Hatta.

Fatigued by the hike, the father and his daughter could not complete the trip and remained immobile.

Photo: Supplied

Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, said a British woman requested police assistance through the Smart Police Station (SPS) to find her husband and daughter after they went off-trail.

She reported that her husband and daughter could neither determine their location nor continue walking.

Photo: Supplied

The mountain rescue team, 'Brave Team', and the duty officer immediately rushed to the area and started the search process to determine the location of the man and his daughter.

"Brave Team managed to locate the man and daughter in distress and got them out safely," Al Ketbi added.

Photo: Supplied

Colonel Abdullah Rashid Al-Hafeet, Deputy Director of the Hatta Police Station, explained that the father and daughter were fatigued and unable to continue walking, which required air rescue assistance to get them out of the mountainous trail.

"Due to high rugged terrain and scattering pebbles, rescue patrols had to assist the father and daughter to reach the top of the mountain so the Air Wing could contact them and transport them to the ambulance."

He confirmed the station's readiness to respond to emergency reports, whether in mountainous areas, valleys or other terrains. He urged the public to follow safety measures and adhere to mountain hiking and walking trails to ensure their safety.

The public is urged to call the Dubai Police Command and Control Center on 999 for emergencies and provide an accurate location to facilitate the rescue process of those in need.

The Smart Police Station (SPS) in Hatta provides policing services to the public 24/7 without human intervention in seven different languages.