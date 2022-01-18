EU condemns Houthi terror attack on Abu Dhabi

The boy was with his mother and sister at the time of the accident.
Emergencies1 day ago
Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy at the European Union (EU) said that the EU strongly condemns the cross-border drone attack claimed by Yemeni movement Ansar Allah against fuel tank storage facility near Abu Dhabi International Airport.
In a statement on Monday, Stano said that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable".
He added, "The latest attack increases the risk of further escalation of the Yemen conflict and undermines ongoing efforts to end the war.
"There can only be a political resolution to the conflict in Yemen. The EU calls for restraint to avoid further escalation.
"Furthermore, the EU urges all parties to engage with the UN Special Envoy to achieve an end to the fighting and a comprehensive and inclusive political agreement."
