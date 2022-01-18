UK Foreign Secretary condemns Houthi terror attack in Abu Dhabi

Support has poured in for UAE from all over the world as the attack claimed three lives and damaged facilities.

WAM

By WAM Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 6:50 AM

UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss condemned the terrorist Houthi attacks on civil facilities and areas of the UAE on Monday.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the Houthi-claimed terrorist attacks on the United Arab Emirates," Truss tweeted today.

