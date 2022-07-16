UAE: ICSE Grade 10 results to be announced on July 17

Students who did not appear for semester 1 or 2 examinations will be marked absent

The ICSE class 10 results will be announced on July 17 with marks of both first and second semesters given equal weightage to arrive at the final score, board secretary Gerry Arathoon said on Saturday.

In Dubai, Gems Modern Academy, JSS International School and Ambassador School follow the curriculum, while in Sharjah, Progressive English School Progressive English is affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE), New Delhi.

Students who did not appear for either semester 1 or 2 examinations will be marked absent and their results will not be declared, he said.

“The results of the ICSE (Class 10), 2022 examination will be declared on Sunday, July 17 at 5:00 PM. The results will be made available on the CAREERS portal of the CISCE, on the website and through SMS,” said Arathoon, the Chief Executive and Secretary, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

“For the computation of the ICSE examination results, equal weightage has been given to both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The marks of Semester 1, Semester 2 and the Project (Internal Assessment) have been added to arrive at the final marks in each of the subjects and papers.

