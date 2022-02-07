UAE: ICSE, ISC semester 1 results out; most students eligible for next exam

The first semester exams included multiple-choice questions

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 5:55 PM

Students affiliated with Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) schools in the UAE have received their results today. All students are eligible to take the semester II exams.

The ICSE (Class 10) semester 1 exams were conducted from November 29 to December 16, and the ISC (Class 12) exams were conducted from November 22 and concluded on December 20.

The first semester exams included multiple-choice questions.

Nargish Khambatta, Principal, GEMS Modern Academy and Vice President – Education, GEMS Education, said, "The much-awaited results of the semester 1 examination conducted by the CISCE in November 2021 have now been declared. I am happy to announce that all 128 students of our Grade 12 and 252 of our Grade 10 students have qualified for the semester 2 exams.

"There was even more excitement this year due to the switch from just a single Board exam at the end of the academic year to two exams conducted in different formats – one in November and the other in March-April. Our students have inspired us with their tenacity, resilience, and laser-sharp focus, despite the uncertainties of the pandemic."

Khambatta added, "This year has been particularly challenging due to the introduction of multiple-choice questions across all subjects. This change was declared in the summer, meaning teachers and students had two months to work together to prepare for the exams.

"We will now study the results carefully and take into account our findings as we prepare for the semester 2 exams, which are already underway. We are immensely proud of all our students and excited to see where their bright futures take them."

ALSO READ:

The Council has not yet released the date sheet for term-2 exams, but the second-semester exams are expected to be conducted in March-April 2022.

Sheela Menon, Principal, Ambassador School, said, "It is difficult to conclude what the results are this year as so far students have received the results partially of semester I only. We have 19 students in Grade 12 and 54 students in Grade 10, and all of them are 'eligible' to take the semester 2 exams whenever they are held. But the marks of Science practicals, viva, and semester 1 will be added to the next semester results. Only then shall we get a conclusive report. So, at this point, the results are still inconclusive."