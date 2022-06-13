UAE: Over 28,900 Grade 12 students write final exams

End of year exams are conducted both online and in person

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 3:33 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Jun 2022, 3:41 PM

More than 28,900 Grade 12 students in public and private schools that follow the Ministry of Education (MoE) curriculum have started writing their final exams from Monday, June 13. The students are from 87 schools across the UAE.

The end of the term exams for pupils from Grades 3-11 for the academic year 2021-2022 have also started. A total of 266,791 students in the MoE’s curriculum public and private schools are sitting the exams.

The exams for Grade 12 students will run until June 17, while students from the 3rd to 8th Grades will complete their exams on June 16. Students in grades 9-11 will finish their year end exams on June 17.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) clarified that the end of year exams would be both online and in person at school premises for all students from Grades 5-12. Students are required to bring their gadgets, including tablets, to school during the exams.

According to the ESE examination guidelines, Grade 3 and 4 students must take the exams physically at school.

The use of calculators is not allowed for the first and second cycle students, but it is permitted for students of the third cycle, according to ESE.

“Students are allowed to leave the examination hall one hour after the start of the exam," said officials.

The total period for online tests is two hours with no specified time for each question. Students have the option of returning to make changes to their answers before submitting the test.

“All students must adhere to the official school uniform,” said the ESE.

According to authorities, Grade 12 students in private schools will take their exams in government school premises for all subjects except Islamic Education, Social Studies and Health Sciences. The tests for these subjects will be conducted at their schools under supervision and joint coordination with the ESE.

Students from the Tolerance Schools will also write all their exams from the premises of government schools.

