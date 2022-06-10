UAE schools organise annual days, graduation ceremonies before summer holidays

Institutions enjoy action-packed few weeks before long vacations commence in July

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 4:27 PM Last updated: Fri 10 Jun 2022, 4:37 PM

Schools in the UAE have an action-packed few weeks, with many activities planned ahead of the long summer holidays that commence in July.

Some schools are organising graduation ceremonies or annual days, while others are busy selecting the school cabinet for the academic year.

Charlotte Grieves, Interim Principal, GEMS Royal Dubai School, says, "We have many activities that prepare children for the transition to their new year group. We facilitate opportunities to learn about the next year's curriculum focus, assist with visits they might be going on, and ensure children have time to meet their new teacher. Even if we have a new teacher travelling from the UK, students can still meet them virtually before their arrival in the UAE. A smooth transition from one year group to another is extremely important to us as a community to ensure children have the very best start to a new academic year. "

"As we say goodbye to our graduating class of 2022, we hold a special graduation celebration for our Year 6 students. Being a primary school, we feel it is important to recognise our oldest students and wish them well in the next stage of their education journey."

Grieves adds, "We are also in the process of interviewing and appointing our new Student Leaders for the 2022-23 academic year. Once complete, we will have some 64 young leaders who will support how we drive the school forward as a community."

Principals say that schools are also busy devising many activities for the summer break keeping the mindfulness and well-being of their students and staff at the core of the concept.

To remain connected with the students and to engage the students productively, several schools will conduct skill-based fun activities for students, which would keep the students creatively engaged.

Muhammad Ali Kottakkulam, Principal, Gulf Indian High School Dubai, says, "The school is organising many online competitions to encourage the budding talents of KG to 12 students. Online Fitness Challenge is another beautiful attraction in stock, aiming at the physical fitness of students. Model UN, ADNOC STEM challenges, etc., are other events awaiting our students. Teachers are supported with weekly health tips, motivational talks, and webinars to keep their spirits high."

Many bid goodbye to their school

Simon Herbert, Head of School/CEO, GEMS International School – Al Khail says, "We have held a wonderful Grade 12 graduation ceremony; our theme was 'bitter-sweet (the parental perspective) and what is success'. Our parents and families came to school, and together we celebrated the exciting journeys of our graduating class."

Herbert adds, "Over the summer, we have English language lessons for all new students who require a booster. We also give summer holiday reading advice for all our students and encourage them to pursue their interests, passions, and enthusiasm beyond the school gates."

Indian curriculum schools are heading towards the end of the first term of the new school year.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO/Principal, Credence High School, says, "Before we break for the long summer vacations, we have planned activities that include the inter-school events - Art Fiesta (for Early Years), Convergence-English, Math, Science, Social Science, Arabic, and Islamic competitions (for primary, secondary & higher secondary students) and Expressions-Dance Yoga & Art competition (for primary students)."

She adds, "Simultaneously, the Student Council Election is ongoing, which will conclude with the Investiture Ceremony scheduled at the end of the month. Besides that, the students have been actively engaged in various activities like the 'Science Week', Mental Math Competition', 'Environment Week' and lots more."