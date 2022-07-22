UAE: CBSE Grade 10 results announced, 94% students pass

Grade 12 board results were also declared earlier today

By Web Desk Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 12:43 PM Last updated: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 1:17 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the Class 10 board results.

The board has said that 94 per cent students have passed the exam. This year, girls have outperformed boys by 1.41 per cent.

Earlier today, Grade 12 board results had also been announced.

Girls outperformed boys with an overall pass percentage of 94.54 per cent, while boys secured 91.25 per cent, in the Class 12 result.

Among all Grade 12 students, over 33,000 students scored above 95 per cent, while 134,000 got above 90 per cent.

The overall Class 12 pass percentage was 99.37 per cent in 2021 as compared to 92.71 per cent this year.

