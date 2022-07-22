UAE: CBSE Grade 12 results declared

Students who did not appear for semester 1 or 2 examinations will be marked absent
The Central Board of Secondary Education announced class 12 results on Friday.
Students across the UAE should now be able to access their results on cbseresults.nic.in.
The Class 12 board exams ended on June 15 this year, sparking concerns of the result being delayed.
Students applying to undergraduate programmes in India were worried that their applications would not be accepted due to the delayed result. However, authorities had clarified that it shouldn't be the case as educational institutions had been informed of this earlier.
