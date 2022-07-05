CBSE board exam results likely delayed by up to 15 days

Test should have been conducted within 14 days for those who have been vaccinated
Education
Board exam results will likely be delayed, Central Board of Secondary Education sources have said to local media.
The board has still not received evaluated sheets from all centres and can therefore, not proceed with compilation of marks as of yet.
A senior CBSE official said to Times of India that compilation and verification of marks is still pending and they hope to complete it in the next 10 to 15 days.
The source also added that the CBSE is getting answer sheets airlifted from states like Assam.
Floods have wreaked havoc across north-eastern India, leaving several dead and many injured.
