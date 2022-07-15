CBSE board exam result delay: UAE students worry about Indian university admissions

The UGC has asked universities to change admission dates accordingly

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 2:11 PM

Students in the UAE are expressing concern over the delay in CBSE Class 12 results as many universities have started admissions to undergraduate programmes.

However, a recent advisory by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities to fix the last date of undergraduate admissions after declaration of CBSE class 12 results.

Students who have visited say they have been turned down by Indian universities asking them to produce the CBSE board results.

Lamees Mohamed, outgoing student at Sharjah Indian School says, “I am planning to pursue BCom (Bachelor of Commerce) Finance in Kerala. We are worried that CBSE results not coming out in time will affect our college admissions. That’s mainly because in Kerala, most of the colleges give allotments depending on the board marks of the students. Since the State Boards have already published the results, many of the students have already applied for the admissions. If our result will be delayed any longer then it would be difficult for us to get seats in these colleges.”

Like Lamees, Ishaan Jigar Shah wants to study a course in his dream college.

Ishaan who is a former student of Delhi Private School (DPS) Dubai studied till half of Class XI here in the UAE. He was compelled to move to India due to the Covid-19 crisis after his father got transferred to the home country.

Ishaan says: “On June 15, I finished my board exams and on June 16, I went to Fergusson College, Pune to seek admission, which is where I’ve always wanted to study. I want to study History. It’s a subject that I’ve wanted to pursue since I was in Class VII. I am very fascinated by the subject and want to be a historian one day”

He adds: “But when I went there on the June 16 and again very recently, on both occasions they refused saying that they require my final CBSE results for the admissions and will not give me provisional admission based on my first term results. Several students like me are worried. But now we hear that the UGC has requested universities to fix the last date of undergraduate admission after declaration of CBSE class 12 results, so this is certainly the silver lining.”

Abhilasha Singh, Principal Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi highlights there are quite a few students from here who will be applying for under graduation programs in Indian Universities back home while others are taking the competitive exams.

Singh says, “Every year there is some surprise that is being sprung at our students especially the ‘Covid batches’. However, I think our students are resilient and will be able to cope up with the regulations from the regulatory bodies. They have already decided on the courses they are applying for and identified the universities they would like to pursue these courses from. As soon as the results are out and the universities declare the cutoffs, there will be a rush for admissions. I do see a challenge for students from less affluent backgrounds for whom a fixed last date for admission can be a disadvantage. For instance, those students who apply for education loans might miss out on the seats if the loans are not processed in time.”

Meanwhile, principals in the UAE who are members of the CBSE board say that there is no real cause for anxiety as steps have already been taken to ensure that students are not impacted adversely.

Pramod Mahajan, Director- Principal of Sharjah Indian School says: “CBSE has already raised these concerns across all verticals that include the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and UGC that fall under India’s Ministry of Education (MoE) that due to Covid-19 exams and results will be delayed. Therefore, students and parents should not feel concerned about this. These issues have already been factored in by the universities. The Central University Entrance Test (CUET) even gives provisional admissions to students.”

He adds: “But I understand students and parents are feeling worried, nonetheless. All I have to say is there is no real cause for any kind of anxiety as prior information has already made to these universities.”