Dubai: Around 650 aspiring medical students to take NEET 2022 exams at Indian High School

The test takes place on July 17

Representative Photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 1:33 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 1:57 PM

The Indian High School (IHS) is the largest venue and one of the prime centres in the Gulf for India's NEET (National Eligibility Entrance test) 2022 exams that will be held on Sunday, July 17.

Last year 1,843 medical aspirants from the UAE went to the centre to take their exams.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, said, “This year too, the NTA - National Testing Agency (an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Education, India), selected the Indian High School as a venue for around 650 students. The Indian High School is conducting this exam for the third time. Though the NEET is being conducted in the middle of the summer holidays, (our) school staff and administrative team are geared up for this.”

Vasu opined the school has all the necessary infrastructure, logistics and trained teachers to conduct the professional exam. The faculty and administrative staff selected are well trained for conducting this three-hour professional medical entrance exam successfully.

He averred the medical and maintenance department will closely monitor the arrangements adhering with the health and safety protocols while the administration and transport support team will co-ordinate all logistics, support, and execution of all Covid related protocols and transport for invigilators.

The exam venue is ideal due to its strategic location that supports all major bus routes, and the school is less than minutes’ walk from the Dubai Metro Oud Metha station.

Over 1,872,000 students registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year. Out of which over 1, 064,000 candidates are women and 807,000 are men.

This is the first time in recent years that number of females has crossed 1, 000,000 in the medical entrance. Around 250,000 more candidates registered for the NEET this year.

Last year at The Indian High school exam centre the number of female candidates was 40 per cent more than that of male candidates. Many candidates appeared from all over gulf countries and one even travelled all the way from the Island nation Papua New Guinea.

What should the candidates know?

Candidates need to download their admit cards and come with a print copy. At the examination hall, candidates must maintain all the social distancing guidelines as mentioned in the admit card. They are allowed to carry a hand sanitizer and transparent water bottle. All candidates must diligently follow the health and safety guidelines from local health authorities.

Medical team and nurses will be on duty and staff are deployed for checking temperature.

Metal detectors CCTV cameras will be used to screen all the students.

All the candidates are videographed in the exam hall during the exam as per the NTA guidelines for verification and reference records.

Qualified and experienced counsellors will be present on campus to ensure that candidates feel relaxed and are supported in case of panic attacks.

The school has made provision for early entry of students in a separate enclosure from 9.30am onwards. The last entry is at 12.00 noon (UAE time) and the examination will commence at 12:30pm and conclude at 3.30pm.

