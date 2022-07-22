UAE: Students rejoice as CBSE Grade 12 results announced

by Nandini Sircar Published: Fri 22 Jul 2022, 10:57 AM

Students and parents in the UAE are rejoicing this morning as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 results today.

Many were unaware of the news when they woke up on Friday morning.

Students who tried logging onto the website soon after said they couldn’t do so as the website crashed.

Aoishi Chakravarty who is a student at Delhi Private School (DPS) Dubai says: “We somewhat knew when the results will be out, but I wasn’t sure. My mother has set an alarm for today expecting the results to be out. She was the one who woke me up and gave me the news. We are all so excited.”

Aoishi who scored 85.6 per cent in the science stream opined, “We are bursting like firecrackers today. My family is rejoicing. It’s a big day for us. It was after all another pandemic year.”

To celebrate the day Aoishi and her family are headed out this evening after what they say has been a rather stressful year for students and their families.

Officials have said that 92.71 per cent students have passed the exam, which is a slight drop from the 2021 results.

Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent this year.

Over 33 thousand students have scored above 95 per cent and 134 thousand have scored above 90 per cent, the Board says.

Like Aoishi, Ishaan who is a former student of Delhi Private School (DPS) Dubai also reiterated he wasn’t sure that that the results will be out today. It was his Psychology teacher who informed him about the same.

He said, “When I checked the website, it had crashed because so many people were trying to log in.”

Ishaan who had taken up Humanities scored 97.8 per cent. But he avers, he had higher expectations

“I had expected around 99 per cent. But I am still very happy. Frankly, I had expected a little more in History and Psychology. “

Ishaan continued his education from the start until half of Class 11 here in the UAE. He was compelled to move to India due to the Covid-19 crisis after his father got transferred to the home country.

He says: “Now I can go to the college of my dreams, Fergusson College, Pune. I’ve always wanted to study History. It’s a subject that I’ve wanted to pursue since I was in Class 7. I am very fascinated by the subject and want to be a historian one day. I am glad that all my hard work has finally paid off.”