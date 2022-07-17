ICSE class 10 results declared, 99.97% students pass exam

Four students share top rank with 99.8% marks

By Web Desk Published: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 4:11 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 4:19 PM

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) announced class 10 results on Sunday, with four students sharing the top rank with a score of 99.8 per cent.

The four toppers are — Hargun Kaur Matharu (Pune), Anika Gupta (Kanpur), Pushkar Tripathi (Balrampur) and Kanishka Mittal (Lucknow). The second rank has been shared by 34 students with a score of 99.6 per cent, while 72 are on the third spot with 99.4 per cent mark.

The pass percentage for girls (99.98) is marginally higher than that for boys (99.97).

The overall pas percentage was 99.97.

The ICSE 2022 result will now be available on the official website at cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

ICSE 10th Results 2022 released : How to check

- Go to the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations – cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

- On the homepage, select the link that says, 'ICSE Results 2022 now available.'

- A new page would open where you have to enter your login credentials like Unique Id and so on.

- Your CISCE Class 10th ICSE Results 2022 is on your screen.

- Download and keep a copy of it for future references.

